No mass gatherings in July in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has denied permits for all mass gatherings in July due to COVID-19.

This would stop the proposed rally held by the national socialist movement that was being planned for July 18th. This is the second time the neo-Nazi organization has tried to plan a rally in the city.

Their first one was scheduled in April and then canceled due to coronavirus. However, some community members don’t agree with canceling large gatherings because of the ongoing pandemic.

“I think the coronavirus is fake sometimes because everybody going out to protest and everybody just around breaking windows and all that. That’s what I think about it. I think it’s fake,” Nafise McClain of Williamsport said.

Lycoming County is currently in the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.