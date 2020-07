NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured in a fire that broke out in Susquehanna County Sunday evening.

The call came in at 4:37 for a two-alarm fire in New Milford. Crews spent about 30 minutes battling flames. It is now under control.

However, crews are dealing with hot spots in the roof and accounting for pets. Live power lines are also down.