DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A smoky apartment building fire chases several people in Danville.

It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mill Street. Crews from a half-dozen fire departments spent several hours on the scene to help battle the fire.













Courtesy of Bloomsburg Fire Department Facebook

Some took to the rooftop to get the upper hand as flames and smoke poured out of the upper floor. There is no report of any injuries following the holiday weekend fire in Montour County.