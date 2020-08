WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash in Luzerne County shut down a neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened in West Hazleton around 5 p.m. Responders say the driver was coming around a turn when the driver lost control of the car. They say the driver over-corrected and hit an inactive gas meter on the home.

No injuries were reported. Part of Cranberry Street was temporarily closed as the scene was cleared up.