COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Intense flames in a home in the Poconos left the home in shambles after an explosion.

The home blew up just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County. The house on Bumblebee Way in the gated community of “A Pocono Country Place” then caught on fire. We’re told no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

