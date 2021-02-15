No fans in the stands, the economic fallout beyond the ice

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins recently got back onto the ice but without the fans cheering them on in-person.

The Penguins are changing the feel of the game while playing a limited schedule in front of cardboard cutouts.

“The players feed off the energy, they feed off the enthusiasm, they feed off the community,” said Jeff Barrett, CEO, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton penguins.

“Definitely a different environment with no fans and just a couple of cutouts but, like we said in the room, you got to create your own energy,” said Josh Currie, RW, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins are involved throughout the community but their focus this year has been on getting back to the ice.

“That’s a little bit on the back burner this year because we don’t have the ability to raise the funds through our games that we usually do,” said Barrett.

The team and staff may be feeling the drain of playing to an empty arena, but the impact goes well beyond ‘blue line’.

“Even though they’re coming back to a limited schedule, but you know without fans, it hurts,” said Ted Wampole, executive director, Luzerne County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

The Baby Pens and other events bring tourism, tax and hospitality dollars in from around the region during a normal year. The local economy and especially arena employees have had a real gut check over the pandemic.

“You throw in part-time workers, subcontractors that we bring in for all of our events? You’re talking a couple-hundred people every event that would be coming in here and working,” said Will Beekman, general manager, Mohegan Sun Arena.

“It just trickles all the way down because, you know, this disrupts – our business is not good to begin with, you know, and everybody’s doing what they can, in the form of grants and loans, you know to try to keep a lot of these businesses afloat,” said Wampole.

The financial burden of carrying on is steep. But many in the region are just excited to look forward to Penguins hockey.

“It’s more than the economic impact it’s, you know, I’m a fan, and I can’t see the games in person, there’s something about going to a hockey game with your, your sons or going to a baseball game with your family and enjoying that, it’s missing,” said Wampole.

With vaccine rollouts, the hope is to get fans in the stands and back into businesses sooner rather than later.