No Excuse Voting in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Pennsylvania voters will see some major changes this election year.

They include new voting machines in most counties and for the first time, something called no excuse voting. Pennsylvanians can now vote by mail. It is the result of a bipartisan effort to give people every opportunity to cast a vote and let their voices be heard.

“There is no excuse. You can just request it. You don’t have to tell us why. Just send it in the application and we’ll send you a ballot,” said Shelby Watchilla.

The one page application asks for some basic information. Shelby Watchilla is the director of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

“It’s really a great way to beat the lines. We expect a lot of lines the lines will be long for the presidential election,” said Watchilla.

The goal is to make sure people have every opportunity to vote, no matter how busy they might be.

“Maybe you work in another town not very close to your precinct, you can’t get to that precinct. Help could save you juggle your day,” Watchilla adds.

Plus there is another factor. Luzerne County, like most of PA’s counties, now has to provide a paper receipt for the ballot. A paper trail is designed to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the election results.

That is expected to increase the amount of time it takes to vote inside a precinct. Luzerne County will be using more than 700 new electronic voting machines.

“We’ve already started to get the machines we already started to get the cards. The machines will go on and we are going to have outreach in a couple of months,” said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

The ballot applications must be received by your county no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election. You will then be sent a ballot which must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.