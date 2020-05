HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health has postponed Wednesday’s media briefing due to an issue with the statewide surveillance data system.

The technical issues are in the process of being resolved and once the data becomes available, the department will issue a news release.

On Thursday, the Department of Health will resume with an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania via press release and media briefing.