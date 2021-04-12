No decision made on George Bancroft Elementary School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote to close George Bancroft Elementary School did not happen Monday night.

The Scranton School Board says they will be making that decision at their next meeting instead. The Scranton School Board has indicated that the building needs expensive repairs and is too costly to keep open.

On Sunday, protestors gathered in the city to voice their concerns that closing the school will disadvantage students in the city. The students that attend Bancroft will be sent to another elementary school in West Scranton.