No death penalty in William Morse case

(WBRE/WYOU) — There will be no death penalty in the case of 59-year-old Bill Morse.

Morse first went missing in June 2018. His son, 28-year-old William Morse was later charged with his murder after investigators say they found a suicide note allegedly written by the younger Morse admitting that he bludgeoned his father to death and then burned his body.

State troopers say William Morse did everything he could to cover up the murder and then tried to drain his father’s financial assets, including a trustfund containing some $7 million.

William Morse’s preliminary hearing was held back on November 19, 2019.