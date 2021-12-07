No charges filed against bus driver who crashed into Bushkill Creek

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No charges will be filed against the driver of a school bus with dozens of students on board who crashed into a Northampton County creek.

The bus carrying 29 Easton Area School District middle school students crashed last month into Bushkill Creek. Several students and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators determined a student distracted the driver, who then clipped a utility pole, crashed into a guide rail and plunged down an embankment into Bushkill Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos