No charges filed against bus driver who crashed into Bushkill Creek

EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No charges will be filed against the driver of a school bus with dozens of students on board who crashed into a Northampton County creek.

The bus carrying 29 Easton Area School District middle school students crashed last month into Bushkill Creek. Several students and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators determined a student distracted the driver, who then clipped a utility pole, crashed into a guide rail and plunged down an embankment into Bushkill Creek.