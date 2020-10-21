No ballot drop off boxes in Schuylkill County for upcoming election

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Less than two weeks away from Election Day, many people are focused on how they are going to cast their ballot.

While several counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania have adopted mail-in ballot drop off boxes for voters, Schuylkill County has not.

There are two ways to return your absentee and mail-in ballots in Schuylkill County: through the post office or hand-deliver it to the election bureau. Many people are choosing the latter.

“I considered that to the best way to make sure my vote is counted this year,” Claire Phluger of Pottsville said.

Schuylkill County had ballot boxes during the primaries due to the pandemic, but decided it was not a viable option this time around.

“I actually felt better than putting it in a box. I physically handed it to someone so I know I saw her put it in a box so I know that physically, my vote is gonna count,” David Wivell of Frackville said.

“I feel better that I can take it inside and hand it to someone,” Kay Dougherty of Pottsville said.

Others think that a ballot box drop off is still necessary.

“I do think it would be better if we had some kind of drop off box. I think that would make it more accessible for a lot of people in the county,” Phluger said.

The director of the election county bureau says that there are no drop off ballot boxes because it’s a security and safety precaution.

He further explained the staff can handle volume and there are concerns with people submitting ballots for other voters.

“I’m not concerned about it as long as it’s very clear that they’re from different people,” Phluger said.

If the election bureau finds itself unable to handle the volume, the director says he would consider bringing the ballot drop box back.