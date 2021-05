ELDRED TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews on the move in a wind-fueled fire in Schuylkill County.

Investigators say an unoccupied barn in Eldred Township went up in flames around 1 Sunday afternoon. Crews from Mahantongo responded to the three-alarm structure fire on Pitman Road.

They say the fire was partially fueled by windy conditions, but were able to douse the flames quickly. It was ruled under control by 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no animals were impacted.