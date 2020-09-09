Nine years after the historic flood

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Most days, the Susquehanna River is pretty quiet and calm, but on September 9, 2011, it was a whole different story.

“Devastating to our residents, to the town, it was just a total disaster, a heartbreaking disaster,” says Ellen Quinn, president of West Pittston Borough council.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee brought very heavy rainfall to the state and right here in Luzerne County.

“My house was affected. My house was affected… It was one of the eight hundred and eighty,” Quinn exclaims.

West Pittston was one of the first locations to flood, since there is no levee to protect the borough.

Lucy Morgan, director of the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency, says the impact was never ending.

“We didn’t leave for days. It goes on for years. Once the water recedes, it’s not over. There’s so much to the recovery aspect of it,” says Morgan.

The Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre shattered its old record, originally set back in 1972 from Hurricane Agnes, with nearly 42-feet in 2011.

Forty Fort Mayor, Andy Tuzinski describes his memory of the historic flood waters.

“I was downstream at another part of the levee in forty fort, working on a problem area… Literally I could just touch the river,” says Tuzinski.

He says the teamwork of everyone coming together to help during a time of need was the proudest moment in his career.

And if mother nature were to strike once again Morgan tells us, “We’re definitely prepared. And thank god we’re definitely resilient because we are a disaster prone county and thank god we’ve recovered from everything that’s been thrown at us and there’s been so much.”