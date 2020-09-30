Nightly News ‘Across America’ heading to Scranton next week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nightly News ‘Across America’ is heading to key battleground states, including right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 8.

Lester Holt will be live talking to Scranton residents about the important issues impacting their lives.

The other cities Nightly News will head to starts with Miami on Monday, Milwaukee on Tuesday and Detroit on Wednesday.

The next edition of Nightly News ‘Across America’ rolls out the week of October 5th

Nightly News will also feature other stories including the election, COVID-19 and racial justice.

