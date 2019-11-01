Nice Home, Family Wanted

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An organization that helps those in need with home repairs is now looking to fill a donated house.

Monroe Habitat for Humanity had this three-bedroom home donated to them in the Tobyhanna area. Volunteers are wrapping up renovations at the home including new siding, plumbing, and a kitchen. Anyone interested in owning the home must meet income requirements depending on the family size and then volunteer 200 hours of their time helping habitat on projects, Habitat would help apply for the mortgage and the home would have a very low closing cost.

“It’s really a great opportunity for a struggling renter to pay less in a mortgage then they do in rent become a homeowner and start getting equity with their mortgage payments,” said Kelly Kemmerer, Executive Director Monroe Habitat for Humanity.

If you are interested in applying for the home:

Call 570-216-4390 or email: execdirector@habitatmc.org

Family of two $33,040-$47,060 Family of four $41,040-$57,060

Need to be a resident of Monroe County for one year