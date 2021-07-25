Next phase of Williamsport’s Old City Redevelopment Project begins

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The next phase of Williamsport’s Old City Redevelopment Project is underway.

This project has been in the works for the past few years and the next development will be at Lycoming College. Williamsport’s Old City Redevelopment Project started up in 2018. The goal is to revitalize the east end of the city with new businesses to stimulate the economy. The pandemic put some plans on hold, but now the next phase can begin.

“We have a real shared vision to create an economic engine for the city, build and expand upon the tax roles and to do something that is truly strengthening Williamsport,” Lycoming College management executive vice president Chip Edmonds said.

The project is placed along Basin Street, in between Third and Fourth Street. The college partnered with Pine Ridge Construction Management to make this idea a reality.

“As we went through, the vetting process, looked it all through, saw what the town was looking for, saw what the college needs were and the partnership they wanted, it really just kind of spoke to us and gave us the opportunity to have that palette to come back and do something really creative for the neighborhood,” Pine Ridge Construction Management president/CEO Jerry Lariviere said.

The estimated $15 million project is funded by the college and local investors. Although it’s technically on campus, the new building won’t just be for students.

“The housing, the office space, the retail, and really the center piece of it all being the rooftop park where everyone can come and enjoy. It’s right here. It offers everything,” Lariviere said.

And it’s just the beginning of revitalizing the east end of the city.

“The old city of Williamsport will now become the new platform for growth in this part of the city,” River’s Edge Capital managing director Marc Demshock said.

Construction will begin in the fall and Eyewitness News is told the college will announce which businesses are included later this year.