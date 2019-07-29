Next Chapter for Hazleton YWCA: Sheriff’s Sale

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hopes of reopening the Hazleton YWCA appear to be fading. Eyewitness News has confirmed the property is up for sheriff’s saleThe longtime community center closed a month ago. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has our story.

“We are really no farther ahead as far as keeping it closed or moving forward and opening,” said Lauren Sacco, Pres. YWCA Board of Directors

And that is the bottom line so says the president of the Hazleton YWCA board of directors regarding the YWCA. It closed on June 30th after facing what’s been described as “insurmountable financial difficulties. The property on South Church Street is now listed for sheriff’s sale in October.

“Well our mortgage right now is a little shy of $1.3 million dollars so it’s a very big uphill battle in my opinion for a community this size,” said Sacco.

The board of directors have stated in the past they were unaware of the financial problems until late 2018 when they had learned that bills were not being paid. Including utilities community-wide effort was carried out and raised some $80,000 to help pay the mortgage.

“We have reached out to our lender numerous times and there has been no communication on their end. We are hitting a blank dartboard right now,” noted Sacco.

Many of the folks who used to work out at the YWCA have found other places to get in shape including the Lyft Gym on North Wyoming Street.

“I thought it was sad. It’s been here for a long time. A lot of people use the pool to use all the equipment. It’s a big letdown for the community,” noted Dan Kisasky.

Gene Cascio says he would often pump iron at the YWCA and hopes it can reopen..

“I don’t know why they closed because I think we need some more of the gyms and like the pool basketball court and everything,” said Gene Cascio, Hazleton.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the mortgage holder and we have not yet heard back from them. We hope to ask them if there is any chance that the sheriff’s sale which is set for October 4th in Luzerne County can be halted.