CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new prime time newscast called NewsNation is coming to airwaves soon.

It starts Tuesday, September 1st on WGN America. It will be powered by stories from across the Nexstar nation.

PALive! co-anchor Haley Bianco chatted with anchor Rob Nelson and meteorologist Albert Ramon about what viewers can expect from the new show. Watch the video for the full interview.