Newsmakers to Feature Veterans Views- December 8, 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On this Sunday’s Newsmakers Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will welcome Judge Tom Munley and his Veterans’ Views Team.

Judge Munley along with Attorney Bob Moran and Gina Svoboda will discuss issues that are important to area veterans and their families. Judge Munley is a Vietnam Veteran and Lackawanna County Judge. He is a strong advocate for veterans and host Veterans’ Views which can be seen daily on Eyewitness News at 5.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, December 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

If you have a question for the Veterans’ Views Team call 570-706-7416.

More Information

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is the leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services in federal venues for veterans in need.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

2101 L Street NW, Suite 840

Washington, DC 20037

P: (888) 838-7727 (toll free)

Veterans Crisis Line

1-800-273-8255 dial 1

Text 838255

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that’s available to anyone, even if you’re not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

Homeless

Veterans and their families may also call 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) to access VA services.

MEET THE TEAM

Attorney Robert T. Moran concentrates his practice in civil litigation, with a focus in personal injury and civil rights law. He has helped The Moran Law Group recover millions of dollars for seriously injured victims and their families.



Mr. Moran maintains a strong professional interest in protecting the Civil Rights of both adults and children who have been seriously mistreated by school districts and other local, state and federal governmental entities and their employees or private industry.



In addition to private practice, Mr. Moran serves as Law Clerk to the Honorable Thomas J. Munley, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas.



Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moran spent nearly a decade holding key executive positions for successful private business organizations, which ranged across a spectrum of disciplines, including: energy and environmental services; technology and software; international import/export; human services; and real estate. He was appointed, and remains, an executive board member for the UCC Board of Appeals for Jermyn Borough, Pennsylvania.



Mr. Moran is a graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School. He received a B.S. with honors in Liberal Studies and A.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Scranton.



He is a member of the Pennsylvania State Bar, Bar of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Pennsylvania Bar Association, and Lackawanna County Bar Association.



Bob and his wife, Stacey, are the loving parents of two children, Ruby and Maxwell.

Gina Svoboda: is US Army Combat Veteran of Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm. As an 88M (Motor Vehicle Operator) she logged in over 50,000 miles throughout Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait in combat and non-combat situations.

Having worked in the role of an advocate for Veterans for over 7 years, Gina had the privilege to assist countless Veterans, their spouses, and children with benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Through the Department of Veterans Affairs Chapter 31 Program (Voc-Rehab for Disabled Veterans) Gina is a full-time student at Misericordia University with the goal of being a Contract Specialist for the Department of Defense upon graduation.

Attorney Judy Lettieri: An Old Forge Native, and graduate of Old Forge High School, Penn State University and received her Law Degree from Tulane University. Judy has worked for 25 for many a Law Clerk and Hearing Master for many State and Federal Judges. Judy has worked with Judge Munley for five years. She judges mock trial competitions Judy has been part of the Veterans’ Views Team for over a year. Her favorites stories are about Female Veterans and the “Hello Girls”.