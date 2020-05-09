Newsmakers to Feature United Way COVID 19 Response

Newsmakers will feature representatives from United Way this Sunday. The program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. Area United Way chapters from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are joining forces with Eyewitness News for a unique fundraiser. The money raised will stay in each community and help families who are struggling from the impact of COVID 19.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined remotely by Bill Jones, President and CEO of Wyoming Valley United Way, Kelly Malone, Executive Director, Schuylkill United Way and Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. They will discuss each way their individual United Way is serving the Community during the pandemic.

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, May 10 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Text PACOVID to 898-211 and this will sign you up to receive text alerts from PA 211

