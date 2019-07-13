Newsmakers to Feature: NEPA Alliance- July 14, 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The NEPA Alliance is the topic of conversation of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. The monthly public affairs show is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

The NEPA Alliance’s goal is to help showcase our area on a national and worldwide spotlight. The staff lends a helping hand to area small businesses and nonprofits with everything from grant writing to loans. The panel will discuss the many programs and services the community and economic development agency offers. NEPA Alliance serves Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne Counties.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by guests Jeffrey Box, NEPA Alliance President & Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Bauman, NEPA Alliance Vice President Community & Economic Development Services Division and Stephen Ursich, NEPA Alliance Vice President Business Development Services Division.

Newsmakers airs Sunday, July 14 at 6:30 am on WYOU and then at 11:30 am on WBRE.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) provides expert assistance to businesses wishing to sell a product or service to the government. The Center is funded by the Department of Defense

The PTAC serves as a liaison to help local companies, usually, small businesses increase sales and growth for our regional economy.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center (NCAC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of NEPA Alliance, providing assistance to nonprofit and community organizations throughout the region.

The NEPA Grantmakers initiative is designed to bring grantmaking organizations and agencies together to more efficiently and effectively address the grant-making needs of the communities in NEPA Appalachian Regional Commission Grants is a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership at the federal, state, and local levels.

NEPA Alliance

1151 Oak Street in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

(570) 655-5581. https://www.nepa-alliance.org/