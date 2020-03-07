Newsmakers to Feature: Dress for Success- March 8, 2020

Dress for Success is the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers with Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehehalshick. The organization helps to empower women with job skills and the attire they need to enter the workforce.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Linda Armstrong, Founder, and CEO of the Dress for Success Luzerne County and Mary Ann Iezzi, Director Dress for Success Lackawanna.

Armstrong and Iezzi will explain the criteria for the program. They will also discuss various aspects of Dress for Success from teaching women job skills to help with choosing the appropriate attire for entering the workforce.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, March 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More information

Dress for Success Luzerne County Click here for FACEBOOK

38 W Market St

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18701

(570) 270-4949

Dress for Success Lackawanna County Click here for FACEBOOK

431 N 7th Ave, Ste B

Scranton, Pennsylvania 18503

Moving to Scranton MarketPlace



(570) 941-0339

Dress for Success accepts nearly new, contemporary, ready to wear, seasonal career appropriate women’s professional attire in all sizes

Our greatest needs are:

* Women’s clothing in size 0-2 and 14 and up, especially larger sizes

* Women’s business-appropriate shoes in various sizes and especially sizes 9 and above.

* Control undergarments in large sizes (new))

* New, unused and not expired cosmetics and toiletries

* Handbags/totes

All career appropriate clothing donations MUST be laundered/dry-cleaned and ready to wear. No donations should be in need of repair.

*Video for our show Courtesy Coal Creative and Brittany Boote Photography