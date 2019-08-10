Newsmakers to Feature Candy’s Place, Sunday, August 11

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Candy’s Place, a cancer wellness and resource center, will be the topic of conversation on this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Newsmakers is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda.

Bugda will have as her guests Lisa Lisa Orlandini, Director of Candy’s Place , Robin Donahue -Candy’s Place client, Joe Donahue (Robin’s Husband /caregiver and Dave Jenkins/ Candy’s Place Certified reflexologist.

The panel will discuss the many programs and services offered at Candy’s Place for women, men, and their caregivers. They will also talk about some new and exciting programs at Candy’s Place.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, August 11 at 6:30 am on WYOU and will re-broadcast on Sunday, August 18 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

Candy’s Place was founded in memory of Candice Vincent-Mamary.

Candy’s Place is a cancer wellness and resource center. The staff provides support to cancer clients and their loved ones in a loving, safe and home-like environment.

Contact Candy’s Place

570.714.8800

190 Welles Street, Suite 166

Forty Fort, PA 18704

Make a Donation by Check

Payments by check should be made make payable to Candy’s Place and mailed to:

190 Welles Street

Suite 166

Forty Fort, Pa 18704