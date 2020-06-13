Newsmakers to Air: Topic Good Mental Health During COVID-19 Sunday, June 14

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, June 14.

The public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

On Sunday’s edition the topic will be Good Mental Health during COVID 19.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Matthew A. Berger, MD, Jessica McDonough, MA, LPC, Kyle Strobel, MS, NCC, LPC and Tina Gordon, LMFT.

The panel will discuss how we are feeling during the pandemic, the range of emotions and how we can deal with the situation.

Newsmakers airs this Sunday, June 14 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Meet Our Guests:

Matthew A. Berger, MD

Dr. Berger has been practicing psychiatric medicine since 1989, with a special interest in forensic psychiatry. He currently serves as the medical director for the geriatric psychiatric unit at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, PA.

TINA GORDON, LMFT

Tina joined Dr. Berger’s team in April of 2010 as a Marriage & Family Therapist. Tina graduated from Phillips Graduate Institute. Tina specializes in addiction issues, domestic violence, gay and lesbian issues, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) therapy, as well as marital and family therapy.

JESSICA MCDONOUGH, MA, LPC

Jessica is a Licensed Professional Counselor who has received her Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Scranton University. Jessica has worked in the mental health field for three years, previously working as a music teacher for 9 years. Jessica draws upon a variety of therapeutic orientations in order to meet the unique needs of each client, including relational, psycho-dynamic, cognitive behavioral, person centered, and solution focused. Jessica specializes in treating LGBTQ+ clients, trauma and anxiety and has experience treating families and individuals, as well as significant work experience with adolescents, teens and young adults.

KYLE STROBEL, MS, NCC, LPC

Kyle is a masters level clinician who’s interest in the mental health field started during his time in undergrad, after taking a general class in psychology. Kyle declared a major in Counseling Psychology eventually getting a bachelors from East Stroudsburg University. Kyle then continued his education with the University of Scranton where he earned a degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. It was during this time Kyle started to learn more about the field of addiction counseling eventually taking an internship at an in-patient setting. After graduate school, Kyle began working as a primary counselor with Geisinger in Waverly, Pennsylvania. During his time with Geisinger, Kyle worked with a wide array of clients and their families, working to promote mental health and reduce the stigma that exist around seeking help. Kyle also ran an Animal Assisted Therapy program with Geisinger, a program developed to help clients who struggle to engage in group settings share more openly about their experiences. Kyle also has varied experience in the following areas: sexuality/gender identity, anger management, depression, anxiety, as well as grief and loss issues. His primary goal is to assist individuals with their counseling needs to help promote a healthy well-being, and to gain insight into challenges by offering coping strategies.

Additional Information

Anxiety Concerns

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

(Source CDC)

Anxiety in Children

Excessive crying or irritation in younger children

Returning to behaviors they have outgrown

Excessive worry or sadness

Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits

Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens

(Source CDC)

If you are feeling stressed

_Stay calm.

• Take a moment to breathe.

• Check in with loved ones

(Source PA Department of Health)

HOW CAN YOU STAY HEALTHY WHILE INSIDE?

• Practice good self-care. Eat right- Get Enough Sleep!

• Connect with friends, family and other loved ones through texting, calling, video chatting and connecting through social media.

• Write down your thoughts and feelings in a journal.

• Step outside for fresh air.

(Source PA Department of Health)

Need to Talk?

Mental Health: 1-855-284-2494

. Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “PA” to 741-741.

Substance Addiction: 1-800-662-4357 1-800-662-help

Source PA Department of Health