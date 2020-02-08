Newsmakers to Air Sunday, February 9- Topic: NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The NAACP will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Ronald L Felton, President and David Yonki, 1st Vice President of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP.

Felton and Yonki will discuss the NAACP’s continuing mission to ensure equal rights for all. They will also talk about the group’s proud past and what the future holds for the organization.

Newsmakers airs this Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306 on Facebook

570-262-1360 NAACP Wilkes-Barre

The NAACP was established in 1909 and is America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.

The NAACP’s principal objective is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority group citizens and to advocate equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States.

The Wilkes-Barre Branch of the NAACP was originally chartered in 1930. Re-activated in 1984.