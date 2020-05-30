Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ- May 30-31, 2020

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will wrap up this weekend with more candidate interviews.

The show is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. The program airs Saturday, May 30 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, May 31, at 11 am on WBRE.

This week Laura Quick, a Democratic Candidate in the 9th Congressional District will be featured. Also, Earl Granville, a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District.

An interview with David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager will also be featured.

