Newsmakers Airs Sunday: Topic-Suicide Awareness and Prevention

This Sunday’s Newsmakers will feature an open and very honest conversation about suicide.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Kathy Wallace, Vice-President of Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative, Kerry Bentler, Certified Forensic Peer Specialist, and Paula Denisco, who lost a loved one to suicide.

Bentler will talk about her struggles and suicide attempts, while Denisco will describe the incredible loss of losing a daughter to suicide. Wallace will discuss the support available locally.

Newsmakers airs Sunday, September 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and at 11:30 am on WBRE.

National numbers available 24/7

LifeLine 1-800-273-8255 for veterans press 1

National Text Connect to 741-741

Trevor Crisis Line for LGBTQ 1-866-488-7386

Copline. 1-800-267-5463

Safe Call Now for first responders. 206-459-3020

More Information at Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative LINK

Connect with Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative on FACEBOOK

Warning Signs Experienced over a two week period or longer:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself;

Excessive sadness or moodiness

Hopelessness

Sleep problems.

Sudden calmness: Suddenly becoming calm after a period of depression or moodiness.

Withdrawal

Changes in personality and/or appearance

Dangerous or self-harmful behavior

The Lackawanna County Commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month to bring to light important facts about the leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 5 million people in our country have been affected by suicide, and it ranks as the second leading cause of death in Pennsylvania. The all-volunteer organization, Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative, organizes a variety of educational programs and special events to both alert individuals of the resources that are available and help families heal from tragedies. L-r, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Kathy Wallace, Vice President, Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, and Commissioner Laureen A Cummings