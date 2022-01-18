Newport Township house fire caused by careless smoking

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured after a house caught fire in Newport Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to James Hoffman, deputy fire chief of Newport Township, the call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a house on fire on Thomas Street.

One person made it out safely and that person admitted to fire crews they had been smoking. The cause was ruled careless smoking according to Hoffman.

Fire crews had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and contained the damage to the back of the house. The house sustained heat and smoke damage.

The family living in the house will be staying with other family members.