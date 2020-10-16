Newfield man missing after boating in Pennsylvania

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Tunkhannock Dive Team is searching for Richard Malecki, 74 of Newfield, after he went missing while boating on Big Elk Lake in Dimock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Malecki’s vehicle was parked at the lake and he did not return from fishing on Oct. 14.

Malecki’s boat was found floating on the lake, but he was not recovered.

Malecki is white, 74-years-old, standing 5’10 with brown eyes.

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation into his disappearance continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

