New York woman drowns in lake in Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York woman is dead after drowning in a lake in the Poconos.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell Eyewitness News 73-year-old Marianna Simkhovich of Brooklyn drowned in Arrowhead Lake in Tobyhanna Township. Police responded for a possible drowning after 2 in the afternoon Tuesday.

Witnesses reported she was swimming when she suddenly yelled out for help before going underwater. A rescue boat pulled her out.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.