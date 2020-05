NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — The New York Times is displaying the names of COVID-19 victims on Sunday’s paper.

The front page of the paper is filled with a long list of people who lost their lives to the virus. Editors at the New York Times say they wanted to honor victims of the pandemic as the nationwide death toll reaches 100,000 people.

The death toll is expected to reach the milestone number in the coming days.