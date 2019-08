(WBRE/WYOU) — This year’s anticipated butter sculpture at New York’s state fair has finally been unveiled.

The sculpture, made from 800 pounds of butter, was unveiled Tuesday by the American Dairy Association North East. It’s called Milk…Love What’s Real.

It portrays a grandfather and child dunking cookies in milk and a couple sharing a milkshake. The sculpture will be open to the public beginning Wednesday through September 2.