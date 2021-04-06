New York man found guilty of sexual assault in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A jury convicts a New York man of numerous sex offenses that happened across the state border.

The Bradford County DA’s office announced 26-year old Nicholas Loucks of New York was found guilty on four felony and two misdemeanor charges. His charges included sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

Police were first notified of a reported assault that happened at a hotel in Athens Township, Bradford County back in May of 2019.

Loucks is set to be sentenced next month.