New York man charged with assault, resisting arrest after I-380 traffic stop

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, an officer initiated a traffic stop on I-380 North and observed a strong odor of marijuana. He asked the three occupants to exit the vehicle.

One of the three, Tyrius Berete, 21 of Brooklyn, New York, exited with a satchel, from which he pulled a handgun, which he threw onto the interstate berm.

The officer then attempted to take Berete into custody and an altercation began. During the physical altercation, Berete refused to follow commands to stop resisting and the officer attempted to gain compliance with his department-issued taser and stunned Berete.

Berete also attempted to grab the officer’s taser and duty belt during the altercation. He was taken into custody and charged.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disarming a law enforcement officer, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, and possession of small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.