New York man charged after assaulting EMT at Monroe County resort

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New York man was charged with an aggravated assault felony after physically attacking a first responder at Kalahari Resort on July 16th.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department said officers were called to Kalahari for a group who was intoxicated and fighting. Emergency personnel was called in to assist because of the level of intoxication observed from the group.

Elijah Bowen, 23, assaulted a female EMT as she was trying to help him. Officers took Bowen into custody and charged him with an aggravated assault felony.