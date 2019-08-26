New York man arrested for threatening the President

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man is behind bars after threatening the life of the President.

Jessee Allen Blake, 24, of Waverly, New York was indicted last week for threats against President Trump. Blake is accused of sending a letter to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. in March threatening to kill the President, blow up the White House, Trump Tower, the Pentagon, and United Nations Headquarters when he was released from prison.

Blake was serving time at the Bradford County Correctional Facility when he allegedly sent the letter.

Blake could face up to ten years in prison if found guilty.