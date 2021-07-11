New winery opens in Honesdale, gives back to first responders

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A local business is giving back to first responders in a unique way.

Three Hammers Winery opened a new wine lounge in the building adjoining Hose Company Number One on Main Street in Honesdale. Along with their new location, they launched a new wine: Firehouse Red, inspired by the brave volunteer firefighters next door.

For every bottle sold, one dollar will go to the Honesdale Volunteer Fire Department so they can continue to keep the community safe.

“We were really pleasantly surprised. We didn’t expect that from them but we really greatly appreciate it. It’s going to help us in our efforts as volunteers,” Hose Company No. 1 Captain Jerry Dulay said.

Three Hammers will have a grand opening for the wine lounge on Wednesday.