New Wilkes-Barre Wolverines youth football team in action

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group has formed its own youth football team without any school or city agency support.

The Wilkes-Barre Wolverines hold fundraisers in order for the kids to be able to battle on the gridiron. They play as part of the Wyoming Valley Junior Football Conference with eight regular seasons games.

While the kids love it, organizers feel it is a great way to keep the kids busy so they do not get into trouble.

“Well most importantly, we want to keep them from doing, you know, being in the streets, running around in the streets getting in trouble. It means a lot to this organization that we can get this many kids to join football teams,” Wilkes-Barre Wolverines president Fatieem Grady said.

Sunday was the third game of the season with five more to go.