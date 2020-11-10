New whistleblower hotline for anonymous complaints in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the launch of a whistleblower hotline as a secure outlet for employees to provide anonymous complaints.

The Cognetti Administration introduces the hotline as “a continuing effort to set a standard of best practices and ethical behavior in city government.”

The hotline is meant to encourage city employees to do the right thing and speak up.

The announcement comes one day after the reveal of two Scranton police officers who were terminated for racist remarks earlier this year.

The anonymous complaints will be routed according to the type of complaint and access to the complaint reports will be restricted.

A toll-free number and secure online access will be available 24/7 starting in December.