New Welcome Signs Greet Visitors to The Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – It’s a beautiful day to get out on the slopes, and now the Pocono Mountains will be greeting you upon your arrival.

“We are so excited. This has been a 15-year project in the making,” said Chris Barrett, President & CEO, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Brand new signs are greeting drivers headed to the Pocono Mountains. The new entrance signs are going up over the next couple of weeks on major roadways.

“So we have them on 80, 476, 33, 380, I-84,” said Barrett.

The signs are being put up by PennDOT, to welcome the over 30 million guests who come into the Pocono Mountains every year.

“It welcomes our guests, its a sense of arrival that’s much more important that goes beyond a sign. I think the beauty of the region is number one, it’s so tranquil, it’s so beautiful,” said Barrett.

Barrett tells Eyewitness News most of the over one hundred thousand dollar project has been funded through state tax dollars with help from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“And over the years it met some hurdles, and they’ve made some changes but we’re very very pleased now that we’re at the end game, the signs are actually going up,” said Barrett.

All eight signs should be in place, within the next few weeks, pending weather.

A wonderful greeting on your way to have some fun throughout all four seasons.