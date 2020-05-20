New website allows for bridge construction updates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new website by PennDOT will allow Scranton residents to track bridge work in Scranton.

PennDOT is beginning preliminary design for the Scranton Local Bridge Project, in which four bridges will be replaced. They are the Elm Street bridge, the North Main Avenue bridge, the Parker Street bridge, and the West Lackawanna Avenue bridge. Now residents can follow the progress of each project.

Once construction on the four bridges begins in 2024, updates to the Scranton Local Bridges Project website will become more frequent to minimize impacts to the community and motorists who rely on these crossings daily. Updates will include construction schedules and information on any closures and detours.

The website can be viewed by visiting PennDOT’s District 4 website and clicking on Construction Projects/Roadwork.