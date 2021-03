EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s another warning about a couple of COVID-related scams.

This time the scams are related to the vaccine rollout and stimulus checks. Eyewitness News is told callers say if you pay and provide personal information, you can get a vaccine.

It is false. All vaccines are free, covered by insurance. And, other scammers say, with credit card information, you may be eligible for additional stimulus payments.

That is simply not true.