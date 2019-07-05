New walking/running trail unveiled in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A great reason to get outside and get some exercise as new trail opens in Lackawanna County.

A ribbon-cutting was held in Jefferson Township for its new township recreation complex sitting on 42 acres. Phase One of the project wrapped up a couple of weeks ago with a paved parking area to the trailhead and 1,300 feet of new trail.

They received a $77,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to pay for this first phase.

“We’ve owned it since 2012 and it’s pretty much been undeveloped so it’s nice to have it opened up and for them to be able to get back there and enjoy it,” township board of supervisors chairman Jason Hollister said.

The township recently received a $400,000 grant to complete the access road and create additional parking areas. Supervisors are working to secure other grants to install two multi-purpose fields.

The township civic association raised money to build a dog park. It’s unknown when the entire project will be completed.