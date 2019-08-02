New Universal theme park coming

(WBRE/WYOU) — Universal Orlando Resort announced a new theme park Thursday in Florida.

It will be called Universal’s Epic Universe to be built near three other Universal Parks in Orlando. The park promises to bring imagination to life with a new level of experience.

Universal’s Epic Universe will employ up to 14,000 workers. That’s on top of the other 25,000 employees in the area. An opening day hasn’t been announced but on Thursday, Universal Parks CEO Tom Williams gave a sneak peek as to what to expect.

“Our minimum base rate start of pay will be $15 an hour, that will be the base rate, we’ll go up from there. So our vision is a big one. We want to create a level of experience that frankly forever changes the theme park landscape as you know it today,” Williams said.

Universal Parks and Resorts are part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.