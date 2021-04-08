New unemployment benefit system coming in June

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Following months of unemployed Pennsylvanians complaining of how to get benefits, a new system is soon coming online.

The Department of Labor says a modernized unemployment software will replace the decades-old system. Systems have failed to properly handle tens of thousands of unemployment claims, a problem exploited by the pandemic.

They say the software will take about two weeks to install, meaning claims will be offline. The system transition is set to go online June 8th.