New Study Shows Loneliness Can Shorten Your Life

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We all know smoking and obesity are considered health risks, but what about loneliness?

A new study finds that loneliness has a similar impact on shortening your lifespan as those other two risk factors. The study looked at the impact of loneliness in seniors.

It found loneliness to be especially prevalent in senior living or retirement communities. It also found it can be overcome in a number of ways.

Yoga instructor says “We’re going to inhale. As we exhale, we’re going to rotate over to the left. Spinal twist.”

It’s called chair yoga and it’s doing more than helping these seniors increase mobility and remain limber. It’s one of the components of the program Geisinger 65 Forward that addresses a growing public health concern.

“It’s becoming an epidemic, particularly in the senior population,” said Dr. Kenneth Tomczyk, Attending Physician, Geisinger 65 Forward.

It is loneliness. Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine studied 100 seniors to identify the underlying causes of loneliness. While feelings of sadness and isolation were subjective, one common denominator was loss.

“As we age we tend to lose significant others who you’ve been with for 30, 40, 50 years. You lose friends, close friends that you’ve been with for a long time.” When asked about the difficulty of making new friends Dr. Tomczyk said “It is very challenging, yeah.”

Loneliness can be especially lethal for men after losing a wife. Rick and Liz DeStefano of Scranton have been married for 44 years.

“My wife is my friend. We’re always together. We do things together. We come to doctors’ appointments together. Everything. And if she was gone, I’d be lost,” Mr. DeStefano told us.

Rick DeStefano is seen participating in the 65 Forward program offered by Geisinger.

The Destefanos joined 65 Forward just a couple of months ago.

“Before this, we didn’t leave the house. We were never out of the house,” said Mrs. DeStefano said.

Now they’re reaping the benefits of exercise and other activities.

“I love it because we’ve made a lot of friends and the people here… They’re so nice,” she said.

And keeping loneliness at bay.

“We have a good time. It’s like fun,” laughed Mrs. DeStefano. When asked if it has given her life more purpose, she replied, “Oh, definitely. Yeah.”

Geisinger 65 forward also offers primary healthcare. Another program called “LIFE Geisinger” provides more comprehensive care while also offering structured activities.