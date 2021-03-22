New study says smaller, frequent breaks can improve work performance

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new study suggests taking smaller, more frequent breaks, could improve your performance at work.

Researchers conducted two different studies to see how micro-breaks impacted workers. They found people who took shorter, more frequent breaks were able to preserve their energy, allowing them to be more efficient.

Microbreaks were also beneficial for employees who said they felt tired at the beginning of the day. Researchers say they hope their findings will encourage companies to prioritize their employees’ mental health and wellness.