New study says smaller, frequent breaks can improve work performance

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new study suggests taking smaller, more frequent breaks, could improve your performance at work.

Researchers conducted two different studies to see how micro-breaks impacted workers. They found people who took shorter, more frequent breaks were able to preserve their energy, allowing them to be more efficient.

Microbreaks were also beneficial for employees who said they felt tired at the beginning of the day. Researchers say they hope their findings will encourage companies to prioritize their employees’ mental health and wellness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos