New sports complex takes place of abandoned movie theater

(WBRE/WYOU) — In Lycoming County, it’s time to say goodbye to an old movie theater and hello to a new sports complex.

The Ritz Theatre in Muncy was built back in 1921, but has been vacant since 2014. Now the single-screen movie theater has been transformed into the new Ritz complex. It offers basketball, wrestling, and cornhole.

The complex also includes the new Ritz cafe and juice bar offering foods like salads and wraps. The owner says he’s excited to get the facility up and running.

“It’s been a long seven months. The project my brother and I put it together pretty much so we’re finishing touches so we’re getting to the end. We just want to get them out of the house, get them off their screens, getting active, improving their skills,” owner Royce Eyer said.

Batting cages are also in the process of being installed. It should be completed this weekend.