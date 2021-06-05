New splash pad opens amid warm temperatures in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the heat is blazing on this Saturday, Wilkes-Barre’s Coal Street splash pad opened Saturday.

The splash pad was originally to be opened Friday, but due to the inclement weather, Mayor George c. Brown postponed it to Saturday.

“It’s huge, I mean you know especially for me having kids, you know it’s great to have something like this for the summer that you can actually bring them to and just let them do their thing,” Jeremy Davis of Pittston said.

The splash pad hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as long as the weather permits.